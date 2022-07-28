Pride of Durrington: England rugby star inspires Worthing students with passionate speech about overcoming obstacles

Durrington High School was celebrating individual and collective achievements of students, focusing on the key values of kindness, aspiration, perseverance and pride.
Ahead of the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, Jess spoke passionately about her journey, her almost career-destroying broken back and the obstacles she overcame to get back into the England team.
She spoke fondly of her school days and added: “No matter what you go on to do in life, it all starts here. So cherish these moments and celebrations at school because they all lead you to where you will end up some day and what you will go on to achieve."
The awards were hosted by Ms Sue Marooney, who is retiring after 19 years at Durrington but will continue as chief executive of Durrington Multi Academy Trust.
She said everyone could ‘feel the pride and positivity’ radiating through the packed school hall, with waves of rapturous applause and joyous singing by the school choir.
Ms Marooney presented the Headteacher’s Recognition Award to Lucy Harrington for embodying the spirit of Team Durrington in every aspect.
Mrs Keira Forrest, English teacher, said: "This unique award will be presented every year in Ms Marooney’s honour and as a most fitting tribute to commemorate all she has contributed to the school. Her unwavering belief in all the Durrington students will continue to inspire future generations to achieve great things for many years to come."
Other award winners were as follows:
Volunteer of the Year, Georgia Scott
Charity Fundraiser of the Year, Olivia Yard
Unsung Community Heroes, Luke Morl and Alfie Bennett
Peer Support Award, Jessica Ricca
Outstanding Contribution to Extra-Curricular Activities, Bethany Evans
Commitment to Sports Awards, Charlie O’Hara and Elizabeth Claydon
Spirit of Adventure Award, Opal Broad
Student of Courage, Archie Hanson
Young Achiever, Louis Issberner
Environmental Champion, James Standing
Overcoming Adversity Award, Lorcan MacFarlane
Outstanding Commitment to Home Learning, Owen Shum
The Sally Baker Reading Award, Aidan Stenhouse
Outstanding Contribution to Creative Arts, Oscar Douse and Jasper Smith
Outstanding Contribution to Careers Award, Isabel Cunningham
Company awards were presented to seven students who have gone above and beyond and have made a significant difference to the lives of others:
Pride of Coubertin Award, Max Slaughter
Pride of DaVinci Award, Evie Chatfield
Pride of Franklin Award, Teodora Cholakova
Pride of Hawking Award, Jacob Grant
Pride of Mercator Award, Thea Tate
Pride of Roddick Award, Isobel Morgan
Pride of Shelley Award, Taiya Moulding
Awards were also given in each year group to individual students who had achieved the greatest number of KAPP based nominations for the Greatest Contribution to School Values:
Year 7 Award, Rachel Marshall
Year 8 Award, Jasmine Lawrence
Year 9 Award, Jessie Hopkins
Year 10 Award, Ruby Scrace