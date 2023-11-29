BREAKING
Reception classes 2023: Photos of Crawley and Horley children who started school this year

We’re celebrating the children who started at school in September this year by publishing reception class photographs.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 29th Nov 2023, 08:55 GMT

Our gallery features dozens of pictures of children attending schools in the Crawley and Horley areas.

We will also be publishing Nativity photos of children in the reception year group in the new year.

Waterfield Primary School - RSG Class

1. Waterfield Primary School - RSG Class

Waterfield Primary School - RSG Class Photo: submitted

Waterfield Primary School - RKH Class

2. Waterfield Primary School - RKH Class

Waterfield Primary School - RKH Class Photo: submitted

Our Lady Queen of Heaven School - St Joseph's Class

3. Our Lady Queen of Heaven School - St Joseph's Class

Our Lady Queen of Heaven School - St Joseph's Class Photo: submitted

Langley Green Primary School - Wales Class

4. Langley Green Primary School - Wales Class

Langley Green Primary School - Wales Class Photo: submitted

