Red Balloon Worthing celebrates outstanding achievements on GCSE Results Day

Students, staff, and families at Red Balloon Worthing are celebrating a fantastic set of GCSE results today, as learners received their long-awaited grades after months of hard work and dedication.

The young people at Red Balloon Worthing have shown exceptional resilience and commitment, especially as many of them had not been in mainstream education for long periods before joining the Centre. One notable learner achieved a grade 9 in English Literature, grade 8s in History and English Language and 5 other GCSEs at Grade 6 or above.

Some 76% of students achieved grades 9–4 in their GCSEs with an overall pass rate of 100% in vocational and other qualifications These results mark a significant milestone for both students and the Red Balloon community and they are the best results to date since the Centre opened in September 2022.

Head of Centre, Kim Anderson, said: “We are incredibly proud of every one of our learners. Their hard work, combined with the support of our dedicated staff and families, has led to achievements that go far beyond grades. The journey these young people have been on before joining Red Balloon, and the challenges they have faced and overcome, make these results even more special."

Conan and his grandfather, Derek (pictured), are delighted with the results, especially Conan’s Grade 7 in GCSE Food and Nutrition as he will be studying Catering at Brighton Met College.

Learners will now move on to a range of destinations including sixth form colleges, apprenticeships, and vocational pathways to pursue catering, animal management, photography, mechanics, midwifery courses or to study a range of A Levels.

Red Balloon Worthing is an independent specialist school in Worthing, West Sussex which supports young people who have struggled with anxiety, emotionally based school avoidance, trauma or social, emotional and mental health needs.