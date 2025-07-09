REVIEW: Worthing primary school pupils star in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – this is what we thought

But the teachers at Broadwater CE Primary School, in Rectory Gardens, Worthing, were so proud of the year-six leavers and their amazing acting, singing, dancing and stage crew work in Joseph that they asked if I would come along and write a few words about it.

Having seen a brilliant production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Theatre Royal Brighton a few years ago, I had high expectations for the pupils’ show.

Luckily, the whole cast were absolutely incredible, so much so that I enjoyed it even more than the version I’d seen before.

Because, unlike the cast of the UK tour of Joseph who do that for a living, the year-six pupils at Broadwater put on a really slick musical at the same time as studying at school and other end-of-year commitments like sports day. Considering this is the first time most of them will have taken to the stage, it was so impressive.

The production was split into two cast groups, to allow for a rotation of parts, and everybody in the version I saw was word-perfect. The brilliant singing did real justice to all of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic songs, and the solos blew me away. There really are some amazing singers in the school, and the dancing was really entertaining, too.

There were lots of comedic moments leading to plenty of laughs, and some more tender moments that almost brought a tear to my eye.

So bravo to the Broadwater cast of Joseph, it’s a well-deserved five stars from me.

1 . Joseph The Broadwater CE Primary School cast of Joesph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Photo: Contributed