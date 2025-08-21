Roedean twins score 20 top grades in GCSEs

Landing 20 grade nines between them in almost exactly the same subjects has not stopped identical twins Natalie and Constance Kwok from declaring they are still “the best of frenemies”.

The pair, pupils at Roedean School in East Sussex, celebrated their success on Thursday morning but could be seen scanning their individual points in their subjects to see who had beaten the other.

Laughing, Constance said: “Yes we are pleased with our grades but we always want to beat each other so we can’t help seeing exactly how each other did. We are competitive in every aspect of our lives. This also gives both of us the motivation to do even better in our A levels. We are the best of frenemies, always trying to outdo each other!”

The pair, who have only just turned 16 and are one of the youngest in the year, got their top grades in biology, chemistry, english language, english literature, further maths, geography, latin, maths and physics and then Natalie got a 9 in French and Constance a 9 in computer science.

The "frenemies" celebrate their fabulous grades

The two, who are from Hong Kong, were 11 when Covid lockdowns meant they could not attend school and both agreed the online lessons in Hong Kong made learning less effective but were relieved to come back to actual lessons when they arrived at Roedean in Year 9.

“The teachers were so supportive and their lessons so engaging so we loved it,” said Natalie. “We got into Science Club too which we really love because we can do our own chemical investigations which is really interesting.”

Both piano players, one on grade 6, one on grade 5 (although they insist they wont reveal who is on the higher grade for shaming the other), the twins can’t wait to get started on their A levels - both are doing chemistry, Latin and maths while Natalie will do Physics and Constance biology.

