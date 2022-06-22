The week began with a visit from the Worthing magistrates and ended in the schools first careers fair.

"It is a tough process whereby the children are interviewed and have to provide examples of when they have demonstrated these skills; when they can, they earn a bronze, silver or gold badge.

Pupils in year six enjoyed Aspirations Week

"As a school we believe our children need to understand the purpose of their education and there is no better way of doing this than speaking to others working in other roles and sectors and providing good role models for future careers.”The careers fair saw year 6 and gold badge winners engaging in conversations and questioning about aspirations and employability skills.

Among other things, the children got to meet an author, paramedic, florist, animal behaviourists, learn first aid, talk to a cameraman and apprentices from Rolls Royce.