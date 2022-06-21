Rustington business owner Aimy Imrie said she ‘cannot wait’ to open the newest Bridal Reloved shop in Churchill Parade.

According to its website, Bridal Reloved is one of the UK’s largest bridal chains and the world’s only chain of pre-owned wedding dress boutiques.

“We sell high end pre-owned wedding dresses throughout our award winning, friendly and welcoming boutiques,” a website posting read.

"Wedding dresses are either brand new, ex-sample or worn once and cleaned.

"We also sell veils, tiaras and other accessories. We also sell bridesmaid dresses in some of our stores and are stockists of Richards Designs.”

Aimy, who worked as a primary school teacher for 17 years, said: “When the pandemic hit, I made some life changes.

"I decided I wanted to go into wedding industry.

"I found Bridal Reloved, a huge franchise across England which sells ex-sample dresses. They are all designer and most haven’t been worn, just tried on, used in a catwalk or photo shoot.

“These are dresses that were going to landfill.”

Aimy said this will be the only boutique of its kind across Surrey and Sussex, so it is ‘absolutely’ filling a gap in the market.

“It’s so exciting,” she said. “The boutique looks amazing and I just can’t wait for it to open."

Some of the items on sale will be those worn on popular ITV show Love Island.

She said: “All the contestants on Love Island, when they wear something, it sells out within seconds.

"This year, everything is available and eco-friendly here.

“Everyone is reusing clothes now. It’s so important and it’s so on trend.

“It’s such a big thing everywhere.

"In this day and age, it’s so important.

"When you look at statistics, it’s absolutely bonkers how much waste there is. The amount of sample dresses in store that people try on and then they go to landfill.”

The launch night has been scheduled for July 6 and Aimy said there could be one or two celebrity guests, which are yet to be confirmed.

She added: “We are tucked away upstairs in [Churchill Parade] and I want to get people to know we’re here.

"The message is: guests will get a two-hour appointment; the boutique to themselves; over 80 designer dresses to choose from, all price ranges, all sizes and a curvy bride section.