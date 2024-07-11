School in East Sussex village celebrates glowing inspection reports from Ofsted and SIAMS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A school in East Sussex is celebrating two glowing reports following its recent inspections.

East Hoathly Church of England Primary School received a Good rating from Ofsted after its June 13 inspection, as well as a positive report following its SIAMS inspection (The Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools).

In a joint statement, Head of School Alice Briley and Kathryn Tucker said: “We are delighted with the outcome.”

They are particularly proud of their pupils’ good behaviour, saying: “We see this every day and this happens because of the shared vision we have, staff, children and families, to achieving the very best – ‘the importance of aiming high’ – while caring about each other’s needs.”

They said they are also pleased Ofsted recognised how ambitious and well-designed the curriculum is, as well as how caring and respectful pupils are. They are also happy the report recognises how pupils build on their prior learning and develop ‘increasingly sophisticated’ knowledge.

The Ofsted report said: “Pupils are excited by learning at East Hoathly Primary School. They participate in lessons enthusiastically and are keen to share their learning with staff.”

It said the pupils are kind to each other, with all ages playing together happily.

On their behaviour it said: “They know the school’s expectations and follow them consistently well. Pupils also know where to go if they require additional support to improve their behaviour.”

The report continued: “Pupils learn a range of skills alongside the knowledge that they gain in class. They learn how to become effective speakers and listeners, and the importance of ‘aiming high’. Staff value pupils’ opinions and they are encouraged to participate in regular debates.”

The report also said the school prioritises reading, which starts in nursery, and called the school ‘calm and orderly’ with ‘focused and purposeful’ classes.

The SIAMS inspection took place on June 12. The report said: “East Hoathly Church of England Primary School truly embodies the definition of ‘the thriving community’. The school has a central location in the village, and community is the heartbeat of the school. The school’s vision is anchored by four Christian values of love, strength, wisdom and truth. These resonate throughout policies and practice and are clearly embedded in school life.”