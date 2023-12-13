School students in East Sussex village mark International Human Rights Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greenfields School in Forest Row celebrated the 75th anniversary of the acceptance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations.

The school said that the declaration is recognised by 193 countries, including the UK, and serves as a guide to people’s rights around the world.

Primary headteacher Andrew Hodgson said: “I’m pleased with the children’s responses. It’s clear that they have taken on board the ideas from the declaration and understand that they are there to help make a fairer and kinder world. There was a definite awareness among the pupils that the rights work both ways as well. They realised you have to protect others rights as well as making sure your own are respected.”

The school said students took part in assemblies and lessons to learn about their rights. Each child received a booklet from Youth for Human Rights, made flags and wrote down their thoughts on the importance of Human Rights.

The headteacher also spoke to some Year 6 pupils to gather their ideas.

One pupil, Ryan, said: “Article 29 says you have to take responsibility for your rights. If you want something then you have to take care of it.”

Another pupil Soma said: “It’s important to be independent, and these rights allow you to have that freedom.”