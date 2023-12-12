Hassocks resident, 83, who lost son to brain injury wins prestigious award

An 83-year-old Hassocks woman has won a national award from UK charity Headway, the brain injury association.

Judy Tilbury has helped the charity for 26 years, getting involved with Headway Sussex in 1996 after the death of her son Mathew.

The 24-year-old was hit on the head with a baseball bat and sustained a severe brain injury after trying to break up a fight.

Judy said: “Mathew was an innocent bystander. It was just dreadful and it affected our family so much because he was so young.”

Judy Tilbury, 83, (second from left) won the Stephen McAleese Outstanding Contribution to Headway Award

Mathew went into a coma and never came out of it, dying nine days after the attack. Judy suffered a heart attack soon after and also lost her husband Roy to a brain tumour in 2010.

Each year Headway celebrates the achievements and contributions of people with brain injuries and those who support them. This year’s awards ceremony took place at the Landmark London hotel.

Since losing Mathew, Judy has raised around £30,000 for the charity.

Judy won the Stephen McAleese Outstanding Contribution to Headway Award, which was sponsored by No5 Barristers Chambers. It was presented to her by Olympic gold medallist and Headway vice president James Cracknell.

Judy said: “It’s just such an honour. To me, it’s not fundraising, It’s just a part of me. I’m so very surprised and so very happy.”