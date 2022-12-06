Is This The Way To Amarillo singer Tony Christie has sent a personal message to Northbrook College students after hearing about their Children in Need fundraiser.

The 79-year-old musician was delighted to learn the students had been collecting for charity while singing and walking to his song Is This The Way To Amarillo. He sent a message to the students involved and brought smiles to their faces as they excitedly listened to what he had to say.

Tony said: "Well done to all the Gateway students at Northbrook College for raising money for Children in Need whilst walking and singing Is This The Way To Amarillo. Now, I hear you did an amazing job, so congratulations to you and to everybody else at Northbrook and Chichester College group who have been raising money for charity this month. Well done. Thank you."

Gateway students raised money for Children in Need by holding a PlayStation FIFA football tournament, put on a series of bake sales and walked more than 25,000 steps while they sang Is This The Way To Amarillo.In addition, the fundraising team organised a charity sale to help raise money for Turning Tides to provide a Christmas meal for homeless people.

And the Breast Cancer Day led by the hair and beauty team at the Broadwater campus raised money for vital research to the tune of £570, with matched donations from Legal and General bringing the grand total of £1,140 was raised.