Shoreham College celebrates GCSE results
Principal Sarah Bakhtiari expressed her pride in the cohort: “I am so proud of our Year 11 pupils. Their determination, curiosity, and commitment to learning have shone through in every subject. These results are not just grades; they are the culmination of years of hard work, resilience, and support from our dedicated staff.
"I know each of our pupils will go on to achieve remarkable things, and I’m excited to see where their talents will take them next.”
Among the many individual successes were Jemima, Kitty, Joe and Erin who all achieved 3 grade 9s alongside an impressive set of other grades. These results reflect the commitment and talent of Shoreham College’s pupils, as well as the consistently high quality of education and personalised support the school provides.
With such strong foundations, our young people are well prepared to excel in their future studies, careers, and life beyond school.
We congratulate all our pupils on their achievements and wish them every success in the next stage of their journeys.