Schools with an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

Six schools in Worthing, Littlehampton and Adur area with an outstanding Ofsted rating

We took a look at all the schools in the Worthing, Littlehampton and Adur area that had the top ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating.

By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 5:53 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 6:37 pm

Here are six schools all thought to be among the top schools in the country by inspectors.

1.

Broadwater CE Primary School, in Worthing, had its last full inspection in 2011, although a monitoring visit was carried out in 2018. The 2011 report stated: "All are committed to providing a first-class education for pupils, within a highly supportive, stimulating learning environment." Picture: Google Streetview

2.

Eastbrook Primary Academy, in Southwick, was rated Outstanding in July, 2015. The report found: "Leadership at all levels is of high quality. Governors, staff and parents praise the ambition and drive of the headteacher in securing rapid improvement in pupils’ achievement." Picture: Google Streetview

3.

Seaside Primary School, in Lancing, was assessed in July, 2015. It became an academy in 2016. In its 2015 report, Ofsted fouund: "Outstanding teaching is established across the school. Teachers and teaching assistants identify and respond to individual pupils’ needs very well and enable pupils to make rapid progress." Picture: Google Streetview

4.

Shoreham Academy's last Ofsted inspection was carried out in May, 2012. Ofsted noted: "This outstanding academy secures excellent outcomes for most of its students." Picture: Google Streetview

