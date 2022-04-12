Matthew Redman, 38, who is unable to work due to his disabilities, suffered a serious fall in 2017 which resulted in a spinal cord injury, leaving him paralysed from the waist down.

After moving out of his previous property, Matthew was moved into an adaptable house provided by Arun District Council in Older Way, Angmering, on Thursday, March 24.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said he had been waiting six months for the property to be ready for him.

Matthew Redman who lives in an adapatable council house in Angmering has deemed his living situation inhabitable after experiencing mulitple issues

Matthew found multiple things wrong with his home.

He said the washing machine is missing the cold water filter meaning it is not plumbed properly, he said his home has no ramps, there is a fridge-freezer blocking a doorway and he has trouble with his shower and hot water.

Matthew, who is still awaiting hospital treatment, said: “What I have been through has not been a very nice process and this situation has made it much harder to deal with.

“I am just trying to move on with my life. I lost my dad in 2013 and became paralysed in 2017 and really, all that I want is to have a place where I can live to try and take what’s left of this life.

Matthew Redman who lives in an adapatable council house in Angmering has said his living situation is 'tainted' after experiencing mulitple issues

“I’ve been given a second shot at life. I’ve had some nasty infections that have hospitalised me and my injuries from the fall in 2017 should have killed me, but for some reason I have a second chance at life and this situation with the house is kind of taking away this chance that I am being given and really tainting it.”

A spokesperson from Arun District Council said: “We are aware of the issues faced by Mr Redman. We have been in constant contact with him, resolved some immediate issues and organised for further work to be carried out.

“The kitchen has been adapted in direct consultation with his occupational therapist and the prescribed specification, with the work being carried out five months ago by our approved adaptation contractor.

“We are confident that any remaining work will be completed shortly, allowing Mr Redman to enjoy his home fully.”

Matthew Redman who lives in an adapatable council house in Angmering has said his living situation is 'tainted' after experiencing mulitple issues