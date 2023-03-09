Great fun was had by all representing their favourite books, with pupils and staff all taking part and dressing up on the day.

There were many books represented, with costumes including Captain Underpants, Paddington Bear, Harry Potter, Zog, The Tiger Who Came to Tea, Princesses, Wizards and Star Wars characters to name a few.

The charity’s mission is to promote reading for pleasure, offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own. Reading for pleasure is the single biggest indicator of a child’s future success – more than their family circumstances, their parents’ educational background or their income. It wants to see more children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, with a life-long habit of reading for pleasure and the improved life chances this brings them.