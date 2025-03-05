St Margarets School children visit energy efficiency exhibition at Ecclesden Park

David Wilson Homes invited pupils from St Margaret’s C of E Primary School in Angmering to visit its new educational displays at Ecclesden Park, as part of its dedicated energy efficiency campaign.

The display includes watering cans designed by local Brownies and educational signage to help visualise the energy and water savings of its new build homes at Ecclesden Park. The exhibition forms part of the housebuilders’ ongoing campaign to educate the local community and younger minds on sustainable living.

Pupils were invited to join the tour after taking part in a hands-on workshop with David Wilson Homes’ charity partner Sussex Green Living in February, which taught students about carbon footprints and heat loss by using thermal imaging cameras and games.

Hosted inside one of the homes currently under construction, the visit to Ecclesden Park gave the pupils the chance to learn about energy usage in the home and how new features are helping to improve efficiency.

Pupils of St Margarets C of E Primary School at Ecclesden Park Development

David Wilson Homes use highly thermally efficient insulation and argon-filled double-glazing as standard, which allows the heat from the sun in, whilst minimising heat loss, making its homes 65% more energy efficient than an older home[1].

Mike Jee, Headteacher at St Margaret’s C of E Primary School, commented: “After an insightful workshop with Sussex Green Living about carbon footprints and heat loss, the exhibition was an effective way to solidify the pupil’s knowledge through interactive displays and educational presentations. The tour enabled our students to develop a better understanding of the importance of efficiency in modern housing and how these innovative designs can lead to a greener future.”

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “Welcoming St Margarets School to our energy efficiency display was a fantastic opportunity for the pupils to see firsthand how the homes at Ecclesden Park are reducing energy and water consumption. The pupils have shown great enthusiasm in learning more about sustainable living and the different ways we can reduce our footprint. Anyone interested in finding out more can attend our energy efficiency open day on Saturday 8th March.”