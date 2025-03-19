St Oscar Romero Catholic School and Sixth Form students take part in sponsored sleepout
It was a very chilly night but the moon was bright and the stars were out! After some soup and hot chocolate by the campfire, students bedded down in some well made cardboard beds.
Students are raising money for two charities; Turning Tides, the biggest provider of services for single homeless people in West Sussex and ANCOP (ANswering the Cry of the Poor), an international charity.
They hope to raise £4,000 from this event alone.
A spokesperson from Turning Tides said "A huge well done to all the staff and students! It is such an important event for creating compassion and giving insight into the realities of Homelessness in a safe environment.
"Homelessness is rising and the money raised will help local people.
"Thank you for your continued support".