St Paul’s Catholic College in Burgess Hill celebrates hat-trick of successes from 2023

St Paul’s Catholic College in Burgess Hill is looking back on a hat-trick of successes this year.

The secondary school and sixth form in Jane Murray Way said its first win of 2023 came after an Ofsted team visited at the end of February.

The school received an ‘outstanding’ grade in every category, having previously received this mark following its previous full inspection in 2007.

Headteacher Rob Carter said: “We are proud of the strengths of our community but continue to strive to get better each and every day. I am grateful for the support and commitment of great families, enthusiastic students and talented staff.”

The recent Ofsted report said: “Pupils benefit from attending this inclusive and exceptional school. They recognise the high expectations leaders have for them and constantly strive to meet them. Pupils are highly motivated and ambitious to achieve as much as possible.”

St Paul’s then marked the 60th anniversary of the school opening in autumn. The school said it originally opened on September 10, 1963, and moved to its current Burgess Hill site in September 2004. St Paul’s said there will be a celebration event for pupils, families, staff and past pupils next summer.

In December, The Times and Sunday Times published their Parent Power rankings of schools nationally at GCSE and A level, ranking St Paul’s 171st and making them the 15th highest comprehensive school. Mr Carter said this was ‘a great testament’ to the hard work and dedication of the students and the enthusiastic teaching and support of staff and families.