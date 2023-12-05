A two-bed semi-detached house is now up for sale for £400,000 in Burgess Hill.

The property on Bonnet Lane sits within the desirable Kings Weald estate by Croudace Homes.

The freehold home is being sold by Hunters and people can view the full details at www.zoopla.co.uk.

The property features a timber-constructed carport and a shingled front garden. Inside is an entrance hall with stairs leading to the first floor. There is a downstairs WC, a kitchen and a rear lounge diner, each with Herringbone-style flooring.

The kitchen has modern fitted units while the lounge-diner has panelled walls and a bespoke entertainment and media unit. French doors lead to the rear garden.

Upstairs is an airing cupboard with a water tank, plus a double bedroom with an en-suite shower room. One of the bedrooms overlooks the garden and there is a family bathroom.

The garden is larger than average for a new build and has a lawn area, two patio areas and a walkway.

1 . Hunters Estate Agents & Lettings The property on Bonnet Lane sits within the Kings Weald estate by Croudace Homes Photo: Hunters Estate Agents & Lettings

2 . Bedroom The house in Bonnet Lane has two bedrooms Photo: Hunters Estate Agents & Lettings

3 . Garden The property's garden is larger than average for a new build home and has a lawn area, two patio areas and a walkway up the side. Photo: Hunters Estate Agents & Lettings

4 . Lounge The large lounge diner has French doors to the garden Photo: Hunters Estate Agents & Lettings