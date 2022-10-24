St Wilfrid’s schoolkids in Haywards Heath collect food for Bentswood Hub in time for Harvest Festival
Pupils at St. Wilfrid’s Church of England Primary School in Haywards Heath have been supporting the Bentswood Hub’s Community Larder with Harvest Festival offerings.
The schoolkids collected food over the past week, which was delivered to the hub by parent and Mid Sussex District Councillor Rachel Cromie (Haywards Heath – Bentswood).
“It’s great to see how much food the school has collected,” she said, adding that it is vital to ensure the larder remains well stocked.
She said: “I’d encourage anyone who is able to support the larder, either by sorting through your cupboards or adding a few items to your shop, to please do so. Your help and support is needed more than ever. The children at St. Wilfrid’s have set a stellar example.”
St.Wilfrid’s head teacher Mr Hateley said: “The children have embraced this celebration with full enthusiasm.”
He added: “I’m proud of the compassion our children have shown for those who are struggling at this time.”
To support the larder contact [email protected]