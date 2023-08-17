Students and staff at Steyning Grammar School Sixth Form are celebrating an ‘excellent’ set of A-Level results.

In applied A-Level subjects more than 60 per cent of grades were achieved by students at distinction or higher.

A number of students have now secured places at prestigious universities such as Cambridge and Warwick and for highly competitive degree subjects such as Medicine and Law.

A Level Maths (44per cent A*- A), A Level Photography and Spanish (40per cent A* - A) and A Level Chemistry results (37per cent A*-A) were particularly strong.

Steyning Grammar School students achieved 'excellent' A-level results. Photo contributed

Standout achievements of the day include: Tom F who achieved an A* in all four of his subjects: Chemistry, History Maths and Further Maths and will be going on to study Maths at Warwick University; this was achieved alongside his role as president of the school’s sixth form.

Daniel W achieved an A* in Chemistry alongside 3 A’s in Biology, Maths and Further Maths and goes on to study Medicine at Cardiff University.

Florence L goes on to study Philosophy at Cambridge after achieving A* in RE and A in English Literature and History and Annie R who achieved A*, A*, B, B and is going on to study English, also at Cambridge University.

Daniel A will study dentistry having achieved an A* in Biology, and As in Chemistry and Physics.

Steyning Grammar School students Florence and Annie are now heading off to Cambridge. Photo contributed

Maisie M achieved a Distinction* for Sports Studies alongside her successful football achievements playing for Brighton and Hove and the Welsh International Under 18’s team.

Max W who, after achieving A Levels in economics and business, has been accepted into the paratroopers, following a competitive application process.

Steyning Grammar School sixth form head Claire Monahan said: “We are very happy that so many of our students have achieved excellent results and are moving on to such a wide range of destinations.

"Their success is testament to their hard work and commitment over the past two years. We are proud of our wide range of subjects on offer and the individual successes of all of our students.”

Headteacher Adam Whitehead added: “We are delighted to see so many of our students achieve results which will enable them to secure places at university, high level apprenticeships or their desired careers. Their outcomes reflect their hard work over the past two years, achieved with support from parents and the staff at Steyning Grammar School.”

The school is part of Bohunt Education Trust and trust leader Neil Strowger said: “We are immensely proud of our students’ efforts and achievements this year. These students have remained positive despite significant disruption to their studies whilst working towards GCSEs.