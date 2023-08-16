Venues across Horsham town centre will play host to an array of local music talent in a series of free performances later this month.

The event – the Sussex Sounds Festival – will be celebrating local acts who have taken part in the popular Sussex Sounds performances in the town this summer.

It will be held on Sunday August 27 from 11am to 6pm and is being staged by Horsham District Council and Food Rocks.

There will be performances at The Carfax Bandstand, West Street, and Market Square by Bill’s restaurant.

Crowds at the bandstand in Horsham Carfax. Photo contributed

The family-friendly festival will include child friendly entertainment with face painting and a bubble artist in Pires Place.

Horsham Council cabinet member for leisure Jon Olson said: “Our Sussex Sounds Festival will mark the close of the first season of our successful Friday evening entertainment in Horsham.

“It had been great to see such a variety of local talent performing at our Sussex Sounds events. I would like to extend my thanks to the talented performers and many residents who have come along to enjoy the free music, dancing and fantastic atmosphere in our markets over the summer.

“The festival will showcase many of these wonderful acts and I encourage everyone to come and enjoy this free community celebration.”

The Carfax Bandstand stage will feature performances from Sly Pigeon, Third Wheel, The Juke Box 6, Whiskey Over Ice and Amber T.

On West Street there will be performances from Danny Dangerously, Blue Moon Rose, 5 Dollar Shake, Choro Bandito and HotPot.