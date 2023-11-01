Storm Ciarán: Here are the schools in East Sussex that will be closed or will open later

Here are the schools in East Sussex that will be closed or have changed their opening hours amid Storm Ciarán, according to the East Sussex County Council website.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ARK Blacklands Primary Academy in Hastings will be closed on Thursday and Friday (November 2-3) because it has no power.

ARK Little Ridge Primary Academy in St Leonards-on-sea, Rye Community Primary School and Rye College will open at 10am tomorrow due to adverse weather to give parents, children and staff extra time to make a safe journey to school. There will be no breakfast club but the schools plan to operate after school clubs as normal.