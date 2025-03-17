Students go with the floe: Collyer's Iceland trip was 'really cool'

Forty Collyer’s Geography, Geology and Environmental Science students have just returned from Iceland after an action and ice-packed four-day educational adventure.

Dr Ian Carr, Head of Geology and Assistant Director of Faculty, said: “On arrival the weather was extreme with strong winds, snow, and freezing temperatures. The students loved it!”

On day one the group visited the ‘bridge between the continents’, hot springs, and the Perlan Visitors Centre, before eating at the Hamburger Factory in the evening.

Dr Carr said: “The second and third days were led by local guide Andri, who added a fantastic dimension to the trip with his exceptional knowledge of the area.

Student's enhanced their studies with their Icelandic adventure.

“On day two, the group toured a geothermal power station, two spectacularly tall waterfalls and the ‘hidden waterfall’, which for many was the highlight of the trip. We also studied a glacier and went to the famous ‘black sand beach’.”

On day three, the students and staff visited the Kerrid volcanic crater, swam in the secret lagoon, dropped by a beautiful cascading waterfall, the world-famous geysers, met Icelandic horses, and explored the location of the oldest parliament in the world - which also happens to be in a rift valley.

Dr Carr added: “On day four the students had free time in Reykjavik and then visited the fantastic tourist attractions of the Lava Show and Fly Over Iceland, a brilliant way to round off the trip.

“The students were a credit to the college and made the most of the abundant snowfall. Everyone agreed it was a really cool trip!”

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “Colossal thanks to our Icelandic hosts and all of the students and staff involved for creating such a wonderful educational experience.”