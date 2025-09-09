Sussex college confirms landmark partnership with the RSC

HSDC is incredibly proud to announce that it has officially partnered with the Royal Shakespeare Company as a Lead Associate School. As one of the most prestigious theatre companies in the country, the RSC works tirelessly to ensure that Shakespeare’s works remain accessible and relevant in the modern world.

In its new role as a Lead Associate School, HSDC will act as a regional hub as part of the RSC’s Associate Schools Programme, endeavouring to build and lead a strong cluster of schools. The RSC and HSDC will then work together to share the theatre company’s pedagogy among the schools through a series of workshops based on continuing professional development (CPD).

HSDC has been lucky enough to host three of these CPD workshops across its campuses, providing incredible opportunities for local English and Drama teachers to come together and learn from the RSC. The Lead Associate School initiative also endeavours to benefit students who are structurally disadvantaged, highlighting the unwavering commitment of both the RSC and HSDC to bring Shakespeare to as many people as possible.

As a Lead Associate School, HSDC will strive to ensure that the RSC’s teachings are accessible for all. There are proven benefits of this role for both students and staff alike, including the development of literacy skills and personal enjoyment. In addition to this, HSDC’s partnership with the RSC will eventually lead to the College organising playmaking festivals, giving students the invaluable opportunity to really show off what they have learned.

This exciting partnership will bring Shakespeare to hundreds of students in the local area.

As a Lead Associate School, HSDC is working to build a Hampshire and Isle of Wight cluster, with nine schools from the local area already signed up. Through this cluster, the College and the RSC seek to bring Shakespeare to as many students as possible.

A key benefit of this partnership is HSDC’s ability to work directly alongside the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton, ensuring that its students have access to the most enriching education available to them.

Recently, HSDC was invited to an RSC Connected event in Stratford-Upon-Avon, the birthplace of Shakespeare himself. Representatives from each campus, Pete Budd from Havant, Katie Fiddaman from South Downs and Natalie Randall from Alton, were all present. They took part in exciting workshops about the staging of violence and intimacy, networking with other schools, and were even invited to watch a performance of Othello.

Speaking about the trip to Stratford, HSDC staff said:

“It was wonderful to collaborate and share ideas with fellow educators. I think that everyone left with new ways to improve their practice.”

(Katie Fiddaman)

“As a Lead Associate School, we’re very excited about the future for HSDC; attending the Connected event has underlined what a fantastic programme it is: for developing our pedagogy; for building relationships; for working within a national network of schools, colleges and theatres; and for providing superb opportunities for young people.”

(Pete Budd)

“Attending the event with other Lead Associate Schools made me appreciate the scale of this national project and how HSDC can be the hub of the South moving forwards. I loved staging the opening scene of King Lear and learning how to stage violence & intimacy. The skills I learnt go beyond the Shakespeare text and will refine and enhance our teaching practice. We are so lucky to be in this position working alongside and supported by the RSC and in a 'community of practice' with other Lead schools, colleges and theatres.”

(Natalie Randall)

HSDC’s partnership with the RSC is truly a landmark moment for the provision of world-class Shakespearean education in the South.

For more information about the RSC, please visit: https://www.rsc.org.uk/