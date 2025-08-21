Sussex girl who had life-saving operation to remove tumour gets top grades in GCSEs

Ellana was just 12 when she underwent a life-saving operation to remove a brain tumor. Doctors dismissed her headaches as anxiety or hormones and asked her to keep a diary.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She had been unwell, but her parents initially thought it might be COVID-19 or hormonal headaches. However, just days after doctors had sent her home, dismissing her headaches as hormonal, Ellana was found to have a large brain tumor.

Her mum explains: "We rushed her to A&E because she just didn't seem to be getting better from what we thought was a bug. Initially, the nurses at A&E seemed unconvinced that she was ill and were going to give her paracetamol and some Dioralyte. But as soon as they stepped out of the room, she had the first of many seizures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Each one took more and more of her mobility away, and they had to put her in a coma to keep her safe. She was found to have a large tumor blocking the fluid to her brain. It doesn't bear thinking about what could have happened if we hadn’t been in the right place at the right time."

Ellana after her operation.

Following a successful operation at Southampton General Hospital, Ellana began what would be a long recovery, learning to walk, talk, and even draw as she once did. Always fond of school, the first word that woke her from her coma, twice, was 'school'.

Ellana worked hard on her recovery and returned to school as soon as she could. She was determined to prove that the tumor hadn't affected her long-term, and she flourished, creating amazing art, performing solo singing, and teaching herself to play the piano.

Her mum said, "She decided she wanted to be a neurosurgeon and save the lives of others, just like her surgeon Salima did for her. There's so much that could have gone wrong during the operation and after, but Ellana has flourished."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellana chose to change schools, moving from Davison CE High School to Durrington, where she could have a fresh start and leave the memories—and wider knowledge—of her tumor behind her. The knowledge of her operation was kept on a strictly need-to-know basis, with only a couple of teachers aware.

Ellana celebrating her new life and health making happy memories at Prom.

She went on to win academic and science awards at her new school and now has the top grades in English and Maths she needs to pursue her career. She achieved 9s, 8s, and 7s across the board and hopes her success will inspire others.

Ellana says: "I think this was actually harder on my mum and family, as it was difficult for them to experience the operation and recovery. I know there are others right now facing a medical or mental health issue that scares them. I hope my story will help them see that there can be light and success at the end of the tunnel. They can get through this. My tumor made me who I am today."

Ellana will go on to study science and maths at Worthing. This will be the first time her teachers will learn that she achieved her grades, despite her life-saving operation just a few years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellana, hours after her operation, enjoying life again, and celebrating her prom in August. Life for the O’Loughlins is now about making the most of every moment and opportunity—you never know what is around the corner.