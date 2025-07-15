Sussex schools head to Boundless Festival at Twickenham Stadium

More than 40 Schools across the South East are taking part in a range of events and competitions in the build-up to the Boundless Festival, a chance for some of the 19,000 pupils at 43 GLF Schools across West Sussex, Surrey, South London, Oxfordshire & Berkshire to showcase their talent and imagination at the exciting event due to be held at Twickenham Stadium on Friday July 11.

The Boundless Festival, hosted by TV magician and host Ben Hanlin, will celebrate the memorable experiences and opportunities beyond the classroom, featuring the culmination of a series of sports competitions, arts and community events across all GLF schools in the South East.

More than 4000 pupils have been taking part so far, spending an estimated total of 10,000 hours rehearsing, training and preparing in the run-up to the big event itself at Twickenham Stadium.

The Boundless Festival is an exciting initiative run by the GLF Schools’ Foundation. It is a Trust-wide event for GLF Schools to promote opportunity, creativity and confidence among young people. It is one of the biggest school competitions held in the region and set up to give thousands of pupils the chance to pursue their talents and compete with other schools.

GLF pupils in the run up to Boundless Festival

Established in 2022, the GLF Schools’ Foundation provides opportunities for pupils at GLF schools to have opportunities and experiences regardless of their financial background. The Foundation aims to minimise the socio-economic barriers that exist, preventing young children from exploring, experiencing, and enjoying a variety of beneficial, healthy activities.

Football

29 schools from across the South East have been competing against each other in the run-up to the Boundless Festival.

Final qualifying games have been taking place at Glyn School in Epsom, as part of the build-up to the festival in July.

Aureus Primary won the primary competition, and The Beacon School won the secondary boys and secondary girls tournaments. The winners will receive their trophies at the Boundless Festival.

Choir Competition

Pupils at Cherry Fields Primary School in Banbury are looking forward to their performance in the Boundless Festival Drama Showcase. They have been performing a medley of songs from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ to families and visitors in preparation. The school has been building on the success of its Singing for Children concert, with 25 children now in the choir.

Art Competition

The art competition has received an amazing 736 submissions from students. The quality of the work submitted highlights their creativity and talents.

The official announcement of the winners of the art competition will take place at the grand final of the Boundless Festival in July.

The Boundless Festival will also showcase a Drama contest with schools submitting a 3-minute piece of performing arts, or an individual song, recital or a group performance.

There is also an Eco Challenge category: a project at school focusing on the environment, from growing their own vegetables to recycling projects, with 19 projects submitted so far to the judges, who will unveil the winning project at the Boundless Festival.

Other events include Netball, Basketball, Mathletics, Chess, a Spelling Bee and a Debating contest.

Jak Martin, Head of the GLF Schools Foundation, said: “The Boundless Festival is about showcasing talent, opening up opportunities and building confidence in young people. We’re delighted to see such enthusiasm from all the schools involved, and our celebration day at Twickenham Stadium will be a wonderful event for all the students, staff and families involved. From arts and sport to leadership and wellbeing, the GLF Schools Foundation champions every child’s right to a rich and fulfilling education.”

Boundless Festival host, TV magician, Ben Hanlin said: “Who's ready for hundreds of amazing students showcasing their wonderful achievements at the Boundless festival on July the 11th at Twickenham Stadium. I would say it's going to be magic, of course, but I think we will be completely spellbound by the level of talent on display, and I can't wait for what is going to be a wonderful event."