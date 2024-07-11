Burgess Hill Virgin Media Box gets colourful makeover from professional pet portrait artist Holly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More Virgin Media Boxes have been getting colourful makeovers in Burgess Hill.

In April Burgess Hill Town Council called for talented town artists to submit designs for the cabinets that celebrate the community.

The council said all designs would be approved by neighbouring properties, the council and Virgin Media and would explore local history, activities or nature.

One of the boxes on London Road, opposite Thorne’s Café, was painted by Holly Sellors and shows Jill windmill ‘basking in the sunset’.

Artist Holly Sellors paints comms boxes to improve the look of Burgess Hill streets in collaboration with Burgess Hill Town Council

Professional pet portrait artist Holly, 36, said: “I have a lot of really positive memories of walking around the Downs, seeing the windmills and looking over Burgess Hill.”

In August 2023 Holly painted St John’s Church with three Martlets birds on the cabinet at St John’s Road. But this year she said it was the area’s beautiful surroundings that came to mind when she was asked what she loves about Burgess Hill.

Holly, who is a mother of two toddlers, said she started painting when she was 24 when she was asked to paint a portrait of a family friend’s dog.

In August 2023 Holly Sellors painted St John's Church with three Martlets birds on the cabinet at St John's Road, Burgess Hill

She said: “I literally paint every single day, even with newborns, I love it.”

She continued: “It’s like a therapy for me because it makes me focused and it’s a bit of an escape, but I’m lucky enough to have it as a profession.”

Holly said she used acrylic with varnish on top for her latest work, which should last a long time.

She is a member of Burgess Hill Artists and West Sussex Art Society and currently has a lot of her work on show in The Mustard Seed Café at St Edward’s Church and at The Woolpack until September. People can follow Holly on Instagram and Facebook @hollysellorsart.

The other designs in Burgess Hill are:

Greenlands Close: the painting of Burgess Hill Water Tower with a surrounding countryside landscape is by Ian McConachie.

Junction Road: the painting of film-maker and beekeeper J.C. Bee-Mason is by Richard Black.

Wheatsheaf Close: the image of rolling hills and butterflies is by Jayne Crow.

On Sunday, July 7, Burgess Hill deputy mayor Tofojjul Hussain visited artists Annalisa, Maddie and Natalie from Burgess Hill Girls Lower Sixth, who were putting the finishing touches on a cabinet in Keymer Parade.