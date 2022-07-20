Talent Show: Southwick pupils dazzle with wide range of talents

Children at Eastbrook Primary Academy in Southwick dazzled their teachers and friends with an amazing talent show to celebrate the end of a busy summer term.

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 1:54 pm
Eastbrook, which is part of the REAch2 Multi-Academy Trust group of schools, invited actor Craig Gazey, who lives locally, to help judge the skills on display.

He said: "I didn’t quite know what to expect but I have to say, the range of talent on display was incredible. We had judo, dancing, singing, comedy, the lot. It was very hard to choose an overall winner.”

Year-five pupil Lydia Harrington, 10, was awarded the top prize for her incredible solo singing, which had the whole audience spellbound.

Year-five pupil Lydia Harrington, 10, was the overall winner, praised for her incredible solo singing

Each year, pupils take in a voluntary contribution to watch the show and the money raised supports a local good cause. This year, the beneficiary was Sussex MS Centre in Southwick, which is located behind the school.

Judo, dancing, singing and comedy were among the talents on show

Emily-Jane Stuttard, centre manager, said: "We are so grateful to the pupils of Eastbrook Primary for thinking of us. We have plenty of projects that the money raised can be put towards. It also gives us an opportunity to raise awareness of MS, so that young people have an understanding of the condition.”

