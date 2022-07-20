Eastbrook, which is part of the REAch2 Multi-Academy Trust group of schools, invited actor Craig Gazey, who lives locally, to help judge the skills on display.

He said: "I didn’t quite know what to expect but I have to say, the range of talent on display was incredible. We had judo, dancing, singing, comedy, the lot. It was very hard to choose an overall winner.”

Year-five pupil Lydia Harrington, 10, was awarded the top prize for her incredible solo singing, which had the whole audience spellbound.

Each year, pupils take in a voluntary contribution to watch the show and the money raised supports a local good cause. This year, the beneficiary was Sussex MS Centre in Southwick, which is located behind the school.

Judo, dancing, singing and comedy were among the talents on show