United Learning’s Best in Everyone Awards 2022: Shoreham and Midhurst students honoured

The national awards honour individuals, teams and departments across the group for the exceptional contributions they have made to school and community life, including standout academic successes, sporting and musical achievements, and commitment to leadership and service.

Three students from Shoreham Academy and one from Midhurst Rother College were honoured. Grace Nott, in year eight at Shoreham, won the Science Award in her age range for 'her exemplary attitude to learning and her outstanding achievements in science'.

She was praised for giving her utmost to every lesson, which shone through in the high quality of her work and test results. A well-respected classmate, she was described as an excellent role model to her peers.Grace said: "I was really excited to win this award, which is a great achievement for me.”

Shoreham Academy principal Jim Coupe with, from left, Grace Nott, Emily Austin and Zack Henry

Emily Austin, in year 12 at Shoreham, won the Dance Award. A 'committed, self-driven and motivated' student, she represents Great Britain as part of the rhythmic gymnastics team alongside her A-level studies.Emily recently delivered a six-week dance workshop for year-six pupils at a nearby primary school, as well as an advanced dance club for those children who wanted a greater challenge.

Jasmine, a year-11 student at Midhurst Rother College, won the Creative Writing Award

Year-ten Shoreham student Zack Henry won Sportsman of the Year Award in his age range in recognition of his resilience, leadership and exceptional sporting abilities.

A keen footballer, Zack signed with Crystal Palace Football Club this season and as a winger, he has been the team’s highest scorer, scoring 35 goals in 24 games. His performance has led to him being selected to attend two England Under-15 training camps at St George’s Park.

Zack said: "I am really grateful to win this award and would like to thank all my PE teachers at Shoreham Academy.”

Jim Coupe, principal at Shoreham Academy, said: “Huge congratulations are due to Grace, Emily and Zack for these fantastic award wins. It is particularly pleasing to see our students not only excelling in the classroom but working hard to develop wider talents and skills.

"Supporting our students in developing into ambitious and well-rounded young people is all part of how we deliver an Education with Character at the academy. All three students have shown inspiring resilience and commitment to their specialisms and thoroughly deserve this recognition.”

At Midhurst Rother College, Jasmine, a year-11 student, won the Creative Writing Award in her age range. She was described as someone who shows 'genuine excitement when discussing literature and writing, which makes her a joy to have in class'.

Often entering into national writing competitions, both through the school and independently, Jasmine has confidently presented her work on the national stage and has been highly commended. Staff said she is always willing to help others and share ideas, and she promotes a positive outlook within the classroom.

Stuart Edwards, principal at Midhurst Rother College, said: "Jasmine is a fantastic student, classmate and young writer who exemplifies our values of excellence, unity and respect through her contributions both in the classroom and as part of our school community.

"We are all very pleased that her creativity and positive attitude towards her work has been recognised through this national award. It is something that she can take great pride in as she continues to develop her writing following her GCSEs this summer.”