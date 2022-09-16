This is where the University of Chichester ranks in The Times Good University Guide 2023
The Times and Sunday Times has revealed this year’s rankings for the nation's universities.
The University of Chichester ranked number 10 in the South East and 66 in the UK, down from 55 last year.
Brighton-based The University of Sussex ranked sixth in the South East and and 50th overall, while The University of Brighton was named 14th in the South East and 98th overall.
The University of Portsmouth was ranked eighth in the South East and 62nd overall.
Most Popular
Ranked top in the South East was The University of Oxford, followed by the University of Southampton, Surrey, Reading and Kent in the two to five spots.
The new edition of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023, a free 96-page supplement, will be published this weekend in The Sunday Times (September 18). It includes profiles on 135 universities and the definitive UK university rankings, making use of the latest data published in the past two months. A fully searchable website with university profiles and 70 subject tables will be published at today (September 16) for subscribers to The Times and The Sunday Times.