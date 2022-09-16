This is where the University of Chichester ranks in The Times Good University Guide 2023

The University of Chichester

The University of Chichester ranked number 10 in the South East and 66 in the UK, down from 55 last year.

Brighton-based The University of Sussex ranked sixth in the South East and and 50th overall, while The University of Brighton was named 14th in the South East and 98th overall.

The University of Portsmouth was ranked eighth in the South East and 62nd overall.

Ranked top in the South East was The University of Oxford, followed by the University of Southampton, Surrey, Reading and Kent in the two to five spots.