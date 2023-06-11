This school in a West Sussex town has received a £1,000 cheque for a ‘secret garden’

A school in Burgess Hill has been given £1,000 to help fund the creation of a ‘secret garden’.

Burgess Hill Town Councillor Matthew Goldsmith, chairman of the Grants Awards Panel, visited Sheddingdean Community Primary School on Friday, June 9.

He presented The Friends of Sheddingdean School Association (FOSSA) with a cheque during assembly, following their successful grant application.

FOSSA’s Francine Smith said: “I just wanted to extend a huge thank you on behalf of the school and the PTA community for Burgess Hill Town Council’s generous donation for our Secret Garden project. We are so grateful to everyone involved.”

Community groups and local voluntary organisations can apply for minor grants of up to £1,000 for running costs as well as capital expenditure with a deadline of August 31. Groups that want more than £1,000 for capital costs only can apply by the deadline of September 30. Visit www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/grants-for-community-groups to find out more.