A rural insurer has issued a warning about wildfires in Sussex and beyond as temperatures rise this weekend
By Lawrence Smith
Published 10th Jun 2023, 10:57 BST
NFU Mutual has issued advice so people can prevent a devastating blaze in the South EastNFU Mutual has issued advice so people can prevent a devastating blaze in the South East
NFU Mutual has issued advice so people can prevent a devastating blaze in the South East

NFU Mutual is urging people to be sensible to help prevent a devastating blaze in the South East.

The company is warning that a long period of hot weather could create ‘tinder dry’ conditions in the countryside, with one spark being enough to start a wildfire that destroys wildlife habitats and farmland.

Andrew Chalk, rural insurance specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “We know from experience that heatwaves produce tinder dry conditions which can spark massive gorse and grass fires, and have already seen wildfires this year.”

He said: “We’re urging everyone visiting the countryside and coastland this weekend not to provide the spark for these devastating fires. Don’t use disposable barbeques or fire pits and don’t dispose of cigarettes or matches on the floor. Glass bottles and other litter can also act as a focus for sunlight, creating a spark that can quickly get out of hand, so bin rubbish or take it with you. Once a fire is started in dry grass or gorse, it is incredibly difficult to get it under control and can engulf important countryside and farmland.”

NFU Mutual has issued a countryside fire checklist:

Do not drop used matches or cigarettes.

Do not start campfires or use disposable barbecues on grass, moorland or in forests.

Call 999 if you spot a fire in the countryside.

Avoid parking in narrow country lanes as access for emergency services vehicles could be blocked.

Do not drop litter.

Keep to the proper footpaths when walking in the countryside.

