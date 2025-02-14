Townsend-Warner History Prize success at Lancing Prep Worthing

Lancing Prep Worthing is thrilled to announce that Year 8 pupil Rex R has achieved first place in the Paper 1 section of the prestigious Townsend-Warner History Prize.

This national challenge, which has been running for 139 years, is one of the oldest and most esteemed Prep School competitions. Previous winners have included George Orwell and Kwasi Kwarteng.

Paper 1 challenges students with 100 demanding questions about significant historical events. Rex came first out of more than 1000 competitors and Lancing Prep Worthing is extremely proud of his achievement. The school has proudly participated in this competition for the last five years, sending a dedicated team of historians to showcase their skills. Rex and his fellow pupils are now fully immersed in preparing for Paper 2, eager to continue their success and tackle the next stage of this remarkable academic challenge.

Head, Mrs Francesca Milling, says, ‘We are absolutely delighted by Rex’s outstanding achievement in the Townsend-Warner History Prize. To place first following Paper 1 of such a prestigious and highly competitive competition is a testament to his dedication, curiosity, and passion for history. At Lancing Prep Worthing, we take great pride in fostering a love of learning, and Rex’s success exemplifies the talent and determination of our pupils. We look forward to supporting him and the rest of our history team as they continue to excel in this challenge.’