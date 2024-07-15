UK Power Networks recruits four new East Sussex power apprentices

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four new East Sussex recruits are supercharging their careers on UK Power Networks’ power apprenticeship.

A former ballerina, personal trainer, electrician and ventilation engineer are among 26 apprentices switching to new roles with Britain’s biggest electricity distribution network operator.

They have joined the 86 craft apprentices already training in specialist skills as cable jointers, substation fitters and overhead linespeople on Power Networks Craftsperson (Level 3) Apprenticeships at UK Power Networks’ four specialist training centres.

In the next two years they will learn highly skilled trades which keep power supplies safe and reliable for approximately 20-million people across London, the South East and East of England.

Two of the new East Sussex apprentices will work on private networks at UK Power Networks Services at Gatwick, which serves power infrastructure for commercial clients’ such as airports, defence, rail, EV fleets, industry and ports.

With a career history that defies pigeon-holing, former smart meter fitter, skin therapist and ballerina, Saffron Shaw, 26, from Mayfield, is training to be a substation fitter for UK Power Networks Services based at Gatwick. A hands-on role wasn’t always on the cards for Saffron, who initially trained as a ballerina.

She said: “Ballet was one of the hardest things I have ever done and I had to train and train. After that I went into beauty therapy work, and became a skin therapist, then a podiatry assistant, and then I joined an energy company.

“We did basic electricity courses and I realised it was the more practical side of the work that I enjoy. Everything I have done has been practical. I’m a practical learner, not academic.

“I was relieved to get the job and am looking forward to starting my training.

“I will be learning to maintain electricity distribution substations. Fitters change oil, maintain and replace equipment and sometimes build new substations from scratch.

“My partner and my uncle work at UK Power Networks so I had some insight into how good the company is. I’ve always heard people have been here for years and years and tend to stay. Employees are happy.

“This job is less well known by girls and women, so they probably don’t realise they can do these kinds of roles. There is a very stereotypical view of job roles.

“Some jobs are more heavy duty than others. My message to women or girls who might be interested in this role is give it a go, you don’t know unless you try. I think women are starting to join these sorts of trades.

“It can be hard to find out about these kinds of jobs at school. When I was younger, I didn’t know about this job and would have thought it was a male orientated role, but because I’m a hands-on learner it’s a role I can do.”

Former personal trainer and electrician, Wesley Williams, 42, from Crowborough, is training to be a cable jointer and substation fitter for UK Power Networks Services at Gatwick.

The dad of three girls said: “The more people said it was an amazing place to work, the more I wanted the job.

“I don’t think people understand how much is controlled by electricity cables. It’s really important to keep the power on.

“I’m a perfectionist, so I like to do everything neatly and have an amazing end result. I get satisfaction from seeing that.

“Safety as an electrician is paramount and it’s something I live by. It’s the first thing you focus on before anything else. Everyone I’ve met at UK Power Networks says safety is key and that’s music to my ears.

“I want to settle in and see where it leads. I’m really excited about the future. I want to stand out at Gatwick, be really good as a jointer and fitter, then see where it goes.”

Max Usher-Wheatley, 24, from Brighton, will be training as an overhead linesperson at the company’s Shoreham depot. A City & Guilds Level 3 qualified electrician by trade, Max will be maintaining overhead wiring and keeping the lights on for the community.

“I'm absolutely ecstatic to get the role,” Max said. “This is an extremely popular apprenticeship programme, so to be in the top percentile of applicants to be offered the role is a very special thing.

“I was never sure of what I wanted to do as a career growing up: I started out wanting to play football, and then moved onto being an electrician which I loved.

“I will get a lot of job satisfaction bringing the lights back on. I also think it’s a great thing the company is working towards Net Zero – climate change is a massive problem in the world right now, evidenced by the different frequencies of storms we are getting. I think having a goal to reach Net Zero is one of the most important things we can do as a company!”

Alexander Bailey, 34, from Bexhill, will join the company’s Capital Programme to train as a substation fitter in Maidstone. Alexander explained substation fitting involves the construction and installation of substations which provide power to local communities.

A former controls engineer for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, Alexander said: “I enjoy fixing things, so I’m excited for this role!

“Everyone I have met so far have been nice and decent people, all of whom are invested in seeing us do well. I enjoy working as part of a team – UK Power Networks is a lot more team-orientated here compared to anywhere I've ever been, which is something I am looking forward to.

“If the opportunity arises and the time is right, I would be happy to consider a management role here: there are great development pathways for people here and opportunities for progression down the line.”

Charlie Aston, engineering trainee manager at UK Power Networks, said: “We are investing £6 million this year training new craft apprentices in skilled trades to safely maintain, connect and upgrade electricity networks.

“This investment supports an outstanding pipeline of talent to maintain excellent performance for our customers. Successfully completing the apprenticeship opens doors to skilled lifelong careers and an abundance of development opportunities.

“We do our utmost to make UK Power Networks’ apprenticeship programme a great place to learn, keeping our apprentices’ welfare at the heart of our training approach.”

UK Power Networks recruited 54 new apprentices last year and plans to recruit a similar number this year. There were 878 applications for the latest 26 posts, showing strong demand for the experienced apprenticeship.

Last year 100% of the company’s apprentices completed their training and all who qualify gain employment with the company.