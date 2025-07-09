University of Chichester 12th in the entire country for student satisfaction

The University of Chichester is celebrating outstanding results in this year’s National Student Survey (NSS), where it has ranked as the No.1 university in the Southeast and 12th out of all 131 higher education institutions in the UK.

The average positivity score for the University is 86.2%, three percentage points higher than last year, above Winchester, Portsmouth, Surrey, Bournemouth, Brighton and Sussex.

The university was also placed 6th in the entire country for the quality of its teaching, with an average positivity score of 90.8%. It ranked 6th for learning opportunities and 5th for academic support.

The NSS results are determined by final year students, who score their time at university, offering important feedback to help develop courses and improve the student experience.

The University of Chichester has taken the top spot in the UK in several subjects, including:

1st for teaching in Adult Nursing

1st for teaching in Childhood and Youth Studies.

1st for academic support in Sociology

2nd overall in the UK for Performing Arts

1st for teaching for Developmental Psychology

Professor Symeon Dagkas, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chichester, said: “The NSS is an opportunity to hear from the people who matter most – students. I am thrilled that their feedback has placed us 12th in the entire country for student satisfaction. This is testament to the strong emphasis we place on each student’s individual learning, supporting and encouraging them to achieve the very best outcomes.”

Dr Mark Mason, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Student Experience), said: “These results are a deep source of pride for our entire learning community. Every single member of staff strives to give our students the very best education.”

Kasey Cave, President of the Students’ Union, recently completed a degree in Screen Acting and Film Production. He said: “What sets Chichester apart is their culture of listening to students and acting on what they say. For example, the Students’ Union and University have worked together to improve the Course Rep and feedback systems and taken steps to enhance social spaces to benefit students.

“On my course, I found the academic feedback I received incredibly helpful. It helped me develop and make significant improvements to my work.”