University of Chichester agrees new partnership with Berlin School of Business and Innovation

The University of Chichester is proud to announce the signing of a landmark partnership agreement with the Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI), based in Berlin, Germany. This strategic collaboration marks an exciting new chapter in the University’s global engagement and student mobility initiatives.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agreement was formally signed on Wednesday 25 June, at BSBI, Berlin, during a ceremony attended by Professor Symeon Dagkas, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chichester, and Professor Kyriakos Kouveliotis, Provost and Chief Academic Officer of BSBI.

This partnership will open up enhanced study opportunities for BSBI students in Germany, supporting academic collaboration and global learning experiences across both institutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BSBI has recently received the prestigious Best Innovation Strategy 2025 Award for its ground-breaking innovation, BOTSBI—BSBI’s revolutionary AI-powered robot. Additionally, BSBI was highly commended in the Best Digital Transformation 2025 Award category at the AMBA & BGA Excellence Awards. This award underscore BSBI’s reputation for leadership in digital learning and innovation – values closely aligned with the University of Chichester’s commitment to academic excellence and forward-thinking education.

Partners from the University of Chichester and Berlin School of Business and Innovation

BSBI has extended its academic presence beyond Germany, expanding into dynamic new locations—Paris and Barcelona. This growth signifies the institution’s deepening global partnerships and its commitment to providing students with dynamic learning environments in some of Europe’s most influential business and cultural hubs.

By establishing a presence in these vibrant cities, BSBI continues to build a truly international academic community—one where innovation, inclusion, and excellence converge to shape the business leaders of tomorrow.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Professor Symeon Dagkas, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chichester, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted to sign this agreement between our two institutions and look forward to developing a strong partnership which will allow students to pursue exciting study options in Germany. This partnership represents a significant step toward expanding the University’s global footprint and providing students with enriching international academic experiences.”