University of Chichester Vice Chancellor to take leading role at Cathedrals Group

Professor Symeon Dagkas, Vice Chancellor of the University of Chichester, has taken up a leading role at The Cathedrals Group of Universities.

The Cathedrals Group is a collective of 14 universities which have historic roots in the church – and Professor Dagkas has been named Vice Chair of the group.

Professor Dagkas said: “I’m delighted to be taking on the role of Vice Chair of The Cathedrals Group, helping to shape the agenda of higher education and ensuring that universities with a historic grounding in the church have a seat at the table. The group exists to shape policy, influence government and set the agenda for how these institutions evolve in the future.

“Together, we educate 110,000 students a year, many from underrepresented backgrounds, so the work we do is significant in making sure everyone has an opportunity to access higher education.

“And as the Vice Chancellor of one of the founder institutions of the Cathedrals Group, I’m looking forward to working on behalf of all 14 members to strengthen our offerings, our communities and ensure our collective voice is heard.”

All but one of The Cathedrals Group universities were teacher training colleges before becoming Universities and were founded on the principles of widening access and breaking down barriers to higher education.

Members of The Cathedrals Group are: Birmingham Newman University; Bishop Grosseteste University; Canterbury Christ Church University; Leeds Trinity University; Liverpool Hope University; Plymouth Marjon University; St Mary’s University Twickenham; University Of Chester; University Of Chichester; University Of Cumbria; University Of Gloucestershire; University Of Roehampton; University Of Winchester; and York St. John University.

The University of Chichester is the highest ranked Cathedrals Group University in this year’s Complete Universities Guide, climbing 19 places overall.

To find out more about The Cathedrals Group, visit: cathedralsgroup.ac.uk