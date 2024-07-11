Video: National Education Union members strike at Burgess Hill Academy over dispute about ‘excessive workload increases’
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
NEU South East Region announced on Monday, July 8, that strikes would take place across five schools in Hastings and Burgess Hill from Tuesday to Thursday, July 9-11.
They said there would be pickets from 7.30am to 9am on these days at: Burgess Hill Academy, Hastings Academy, St Leonard’s Academy, The Baird Academy (July 10-11) and Robsack Wood Academy (July 10).
They said the industrial action is over an ongoing dispute over ‘excessive workload increases and job cuts resulting from the Academy Trust not funding its schools in full’.
Phil Clarke, East Sussex Branch Secretary and Vice-President, said the NEU had made ‘real progress’ with the Trust over changing the funding model. But he said: “It is very disappointing to find that they are now not meeting with us to ensure that in the future school funding is fully protected.”
Our photographer was at the picket on Tuesday.