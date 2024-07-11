Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) are taking strike action at Burgess Hill Academy this week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NEU South East Region announced on Monday, July 8, that strikes would take place across five schools in Hastings and Burgess Hill from Tuesday to Thursday, July 9-11.

They said there would be pickets from 7.30am to 9am on these days at: Burgess Hill Academy, Hastings Academy, St Leonard’s Academy, The Baird Academy (July 10-11) and Robsack Wood Academy (July 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEU protesters outside The Burgess Hill Academy on Tuesday, July 9

They said the industrial action is over an ongoing dispute over ‘excessive workload increases and job cuts resulting from the Academy Trust not funding its schools in full’.

Phil Clarke, East Sussex Branch Secretary and Vice-President, said the NEU had made ‘real progress’ with the Trust over changing the funding model. But he said: “It is very disappointing to find that they are now not meeting with us to ensure that in the future school funding is fully protected.”

Our photographer was at the picket on Tuesday.