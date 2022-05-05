The climb follows the successful Three Peaks and Welsh 3000s challenges, which saw St Oscar Romero Catholic School raise more than £13,000 combined for local charities.

Steve Bell, assistant headteacher, is leading the fundraising efforts, which will see a team of 16 year-ten students and six staff trek the highest peaks in the Lake District, including Scarfell Pike, Helvellyn and Skiddaw.

The school said: “The mountain challenge itself will be exhausting but a memorable feat, in some of the most stunning backdrops in England.

Students selected for the Wainwright fells challenge

“Although, it should in no way be underestimated. The challenge covers a distance of around 37km, as well as a height climbed in excess of 12000ft. The weather and terrain play a significant factor in the challenge.”

The Wainwrights is one of most popular peak challenges in the UK. The school’s trek is scheduled for Thursday, June 9, to Sunday, June 12, and the target is to raise £8,000 for Turning Tides, the largest provider of support for homeless people in West Sussex.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/storc-wainwright-challenge to make a donation.

Ewan Ferguson, 14, has set himself a target to raise £300 but hopes to exceed that if he can

The students selected for the challenge are Poppy White, Vinzi Salazar, Chiara Ballard, Katie Montgomery, Josh Shanley, Harrison Roberts, Innis Jeffries, Charlie Illes, Elena Simmonds, Andrew Martin, Joe Clevett, Ewan Ferguson, Becky Smith, Lois Keane, Luke Stephenson and Arianna Peci.

Ewan, 14, has set himself a target to raise £300 but hopes to exceed that if he can.

He said: “This will be a physically challenging experience, not just because of the distance and total height of the mountains but because weather and terrain will play an important part of the challenge.

“Turning Tides provide a warm safe space to listen to anyone who comes to them for help. They provide real pathways out of homelessness and are committed to supporting people at every stage of their journey.

“Their services empower people experiencing homelessness to become confident and find strength to create a brighter future for themselves.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ewan-ferguson-1 to support Ewan.

