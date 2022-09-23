West Sussex Alternative Provision College celebrates new one-year partnership with Olive Academies Trust
West Sussex Alternative Provision College is celebrating a new partnership with Olive Academies Trust to help strengthen its quality of education.
The one-year agreement means the education organisations will work together to share best practice from their experiences.
West Sussex Alternative Provision College – which has centres in Burgess Hill, Chichester, Crawley, Haywards Heath and Worthing – offers primary and secondary learning provision for vulnerable students, as well as personalised hospital, blended and outreach learning programmes.
Olive Academies Trust also specialises in alternative provision, having five academies across London and East England.
WSAPC headteacher Doug Thomas said: “I’m incredibly proud and excited by the partnership we have formed with Olive Academies Trust. They are a leading educational organisation, specialising in alternative provision and are the perfect partners to help us build on the strong foundations that are already in place. This partnership will offer a great opportunity to harness the wealth of expertise across the two organisations, allowing us both to move forward and achieve even better support and outcomes for all our students, parents and colleagues.”
The WSAPC said the partnership could also lead to the organisation joining Olive Academies Trust by the end of the one-year agreement.
Olive Academies Trust’s chief executive Mark Vickers MBE said: “I’m delighted Olive Academies will be working with WSAPC to further enhance the quality of provision on both sides. High quality education is central to the government’s education reforms and I’m pleased that through this partnership we are helping to progress these aims.”
Visit www.apcollege.co.uk or oliveacademies.org.uk.