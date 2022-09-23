The one-year agreement means the education organisations will work together to share best practice from their experiences.

West Sussex Alternative Provision College – which has centres in Burgess Hill, Chichester, Crawley, Haywards Heath and Worthing – offers primary and secondary learning provision for vulnerable students, as well as personalised hospital, blended and outreach learning programmes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olive Academies Trust also specialises in alternative provision, having five academies across London and East England.

From left: Mark Vickers, CEO of Olive Academies Trust with Doug Thomas, headteacher at West Sussex Alternative Provision College

WSAPC headteacher Doug Thomas said: “I’m incredibly proud and excited by the partnership we have formed with Olive Academies Trust. They are a leading educational organisation, specialising in alternative provision and are the perfect partners to help us build on the strong foundations that are already in place. This partnership will offer a great opportunity to harness the wealth of expertise across the two organisations, allowing us both to move forward and achieve even better support and outcomes for all our students, parents and colleagues.”

The WSAPC said the partnership could also lead to the organisation joining Olive Academies Trust by the end of the one-year agreement.