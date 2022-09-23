Nursing and residential home in Bolney gets ‘good’ rating after surprise CQC inspection

The CQC’s report published on September 15 gave Eastridge Manor EMI Nursing and Residential Home in Wineham Lane a ‘good’ rating for all categories, which looked at whether it is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The CQC said there were 52 people living at the home during the inspection with conditions including poor mobility, diabetes and various stages of dementia.

The report said: “People told us they were happy at the home and with the care they received from staff.”

Eastridge Manor EMI Nursing and Residential Home in Wineham Lane received a ‘good’ CQC rating. Picture: Google Street View

It continued: “People told us they felt safe living at the home, and relatives said their felt that their loved ones were safely cared for. Risks to people’s health and wellbeing were assessed and mitigated by staff who knew them well. People were protected from the risk of abuse.”

The report added that risks to people’s wellbeing had been assessed and that staff made sure these were reduced as much as possible.

People’s nutritional and hydration needs were met and monitored as well.

The CQC said the inspection was partly prompted after it received concerns about nutrition and hydration.

They said: “A decision was made for us to inspect and examine those risks. We found no evidence during this inspection that people were at risk of harm from this concern.”

The report added that medicines were safely administered too.