West Sussex author prepares to hike 100 miles in 40 hours for schoolkids in Kenya

A West Hoathly resident is aiming to walk 100 miles in less than 40 hours to raise funds for schoolchildren in Kenya.

Anthony Mitchell, 68, is currently training for the hike, which takes place over the weekend of July 29-30.

He aims to raise £10,000 for The Loiyangalani Trust, which provides food and equipment for the primary school in this remote part of Kenya.

The trek will mean walking during Saturday and Saturday night, as well as Sunday and part of Sunday evening, with only 15-30 minute breaks.

Anthony told the Middy: “It’s a route I’ve used many times before because I’ve done the 50-mile several times. It starts at the Firle Beacon car park. It’s a loop, so having started there I go as far west as Woodingdean and then I go as far north as Offham and then I go as far east as East Dean.”

Anthony, who was an accountant bookkeeper, is now retired and is also an author known for his Peter the Puffin children’s book. He has been a member of The Long Distance Walkers Association for 30 years.

He said: “There are social walks of two to three a month, but I have been doing quite a lot of walking on my own. I do 26 miles quite regularly.”

Anthony explained that his walks are mostly on the South Downs Way and he said he enjoys the challenge and the scenery.

Anthony said: “Once I’ve walked through Saturday, through Saturday night, the toughest thing is going to be that Sunday. But what’s actually going to happen is I’ve tried to get various people to do small sections with me to spur me on a bit.”

Anthony, whose mother was born in Kenya, founded the Loiyangalani Trust more than a decade ago. He has taken part in local fundraising events like quiz nights, concerts and street fairs.

“Tarana Restaurant in Turner's Hill, which is just down the road, has been very generous,” he added, saying that they have a special charity meal there every two years.

Anthony added that there are 1,000 children in the Loiyangalani primary school who have one meal a day that they are funding. He said: “Any money we can raise is needed very badly up there because these children are depending upon us.”