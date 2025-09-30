West Sussex family to take council to tribunal after boy was unable to attend school for months

A family is taking legal action against West Sussex County Council, claiming the local authority failed to provide their primary-age son with a lawful and suitable education for more than six months

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family, from the Horsham area, says the county council was in breach of national special educational needs and disability (SEND) legislation.

The child – who we are not identifying – has significant special educational needs and had been out of school since late 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite having an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) in place since January, 2024, the family says West Sussex County Council failed to meet its legal obligations to deliver the support outlined in his plan or secure a suitable school placement within a reasonable timeframe.

A family is taking legal action against West Sussex County Council, claiming the local authority failed to provide their primary-age son with a lawful and suitable education for more than six months. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Despite now securing a place at a local school, the family plans to continue with a tribunal over the delay – in the hope it prevents more families from dealing with the same situation.

An impact statement as part of the complaint, which was shared by the family with this newspaper, read: “Despite our son’s legal right to a suitable full-time education, he has not received this for the last six months, and we will never get this time back.

“He will now have to catch up academic work in order to meet age-related expectations, as well as the fact that he has no opportunities to develop his social skills with his peers. Due to his special educational needs, he has been isolated from society and made to feel that he does not belong leaving him with a negative self-image and poor sense of self esteem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As parents, I am sure you can understand how heart-breaking it is to witness your son experience this level of discrimination, just for being himself. As well as the extreme level of stress and anxiety that it has caused for the whole family, financial consequences and detrimental impact the experience has had on his siblings.”

The family called for a number of actions to be taken by the local authority ‘as a matter of urgency’ – including ‘improving the operations’ of the West Sussex SEN assessment team to ‘ensure that other families do not have to deal with this traumatic situation in the future’.

In response to the complaint and ongoing legal proceedings, a spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: "We cannot comment on individual cases, but we are committed to ensuring that all children in West Sussex have access to suitable education.

“Like many areas nationwide, we have seen a dramatic increase in the number of children needing Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) support in recent years. In 2015, there were just over 3,400 children with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) in West Sussex. Today, that figure is over 10,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the past year alone, West Sussex saw a 25.8 per cent rise in initial EHCP requests and a 21 per cent increase in finalised plans. Our dedicated staff are working hard to prioritise those with the highest level of need and, despite the continued growth in demand, we are making improvements to the speed that EHCP applications are processed and completed. We are also investing in programmes like the Ordinarily Available Inclusive Practice (OAIP) initiative, which supports schools to meet a wider range of needs without requiring an EHCP.

“However, changes to the SEND system at a national level are urgently required if we are to see a sustainable future for support services. We continue to lobby the government to review the Designated Schools Grant deficit situation and for funding to local authorities to be distributed on a fairer basis than it is currently done to reflect current need and demand.

“We want to see a system that works with families and ensures all children receive the support they need to achieve their full potential, no matter where they live or what their level of need is.”

Last month, cabinet members in West Sussex called for action to ensure that 'all children have equal opportunities'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Sussex County Council cabinet members wrote to the to the Secretary of State for Education to call for SEND reforms.

The Rt Hon Bridget Phillipson MP has been informed of the council’s views on the state of Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) support nationally, with the proposal for ‘necessary changes to the system’.

Your next read: Schools in Adur and Worthing could be used to increase number of places for children with SEND in West Sussex