West Sussex parents told which primary school their child has been offered today – and first-place offers are up from last year
West Sussex County Council said it has worked with schools to ensure every child has been allocated a school place, with the council’s Admissions Team processing 8,606 applications, a slight decrease on last year’s total of 8,809.
A total of 7,948 applicants (92.4%) will be offered their first preference school, up on last year’s percentage of 91%.
And 99.0% of all applicants this year will be offered one of their three preferences, an increase on last year’s percentage of 98.3%.
The team also managed 1,413 applications for children who are transferring from infant to junior school. Over 99% of those who applied will be offered their first preference school.
All offers for places are being sent by email today and should arrive by 5pm.
Cllr Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Learning and Skills, said: “Starting school is a significant milestone for children and their families. By supporting children in West Sussex on their journey into formal education we can help them achieve their full potential and I am pleased that such a high percentage of children have been offered a place at their preferred primary school.
“We understand that the small percentage of families who did not get one of their preference places will be disappointed. I would encourage families in this position to contact our admissions team, who are available to discuss their options and provide support with this.”
To contact the admissions team people can email [email protected] or [email protected]. For those unable to use email, they can call the customer services team on 0330 0142903.
