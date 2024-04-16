Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Sussex County Council said it has worked with schools to ensure every child has been allocated a school place, with the council’s Admissions Team processing 8,606 applications, a slight decrease on last year’s total of 8,809.

A total of 7,948 applicants (92.4%) will be offered their first preference school, up on last year’s percentage of 91%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex parents find out which primary school their child has been allocated today. Picture of County Hall, Chichester.

And 99.0% of all applicants this year will be offered one of their three preferences, an increase on last year’s percentage of 98.3%.

The team also managed 1,413 applications for children who are transferring from infant to junior school. Over 99% of those who applied will be offered their first preference school.

All offers for places are being sent by email today and should arrive by 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YOU MIGHT LIKE TO READ: Inside the stunning new West Sussex pub where you'll find delicious food, friendly service and beautiful rooms

Cllr Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Learning and Skills, said: “Starting school is a significant milestone for children and their families. By supporting children in West Sussex on their journey into formal education we can help them achieve their full potential and I am pleased that such a high percentage of children have been offered a place at their preferred primary school.

“We understand that the small percentage of families who did not get one of their preference places will be disappointed. I would encourage families in this position to contact our admissions team, who are available to discuss their options and provide support with this.”