Families of children in the Adur district who did not receive a place at any of their preferred secondary schools have received an apology from West Sussex County Council.

Dozens of Shoreham primary pupils were not offered a place at any of their three preferred schools for the upcoming school year, with more than 2,000 people signing a petition.

Around 300 people – holding drums, banners, whistles and flags – joined a peaceful march on Saturday (May 13) – starting at Adur Recreation Ground in Brighton Road at 10am with participants making their way to the war memorial in East Street. Click here to see our photo gallery.

Paul Marshall, leader of the county council, and Lucy Butler, director of children, young people and learning met with parents in Shoreham last month to ‘hear their concerns and frustrations’.

Shoreham parents to hold protest march over controversial school allocation. Photo: Steve Robards

A council spokesperson said: “They agreed an apology to the parents was due because, though the need for more school places had been previously identified, the situation had not been resolved.”

In the letter, the leader and director also ‘reaffirmed the county council’s commitment’ to provide support this year and ‘to rectify the situation for future years’.

The letter read: “We want to reassure you all that we take your concerns seriously and understand fully your frustration at the situation.

“Councillor Paul Marshall would like to apologise for what has happened and would again emphasise he is sorry that, even though the need for more school places was identified some time ago and, although discussions about solutions had taken place, actual places for young people had not materialised.

“As advised at the meeting, an independent review is being undertaken to provide a full understanding of the situation and the details of the review will be made public as soon as possible.

“We want to assure parents of our commitment to rectify the situation for future years. We are committed to do what we can to ensure every child in West Sussex has the opportunity to fulfil their potential in education and to do so at a school which meets their parents’ preferences.”

The county council stressed that every child in the county – who applied – has been offered a place at a secondary school but said ‘we do appreciate the strength of feeling and frustration’ of families and their children who ‘did not get a place at one of their preferred schools’.

The letter continued: “We will be working with schools in the areas of the county most affected this year to identify solutions that meet the needs of the children as far as possible. The council’s admissions team remains on hand to provide support, including advice about the appeals process which is, as you know, wholly independent of the county council.”

Parents delighted to get an apology at last

Jade Sowa was among the ‘angry, shocked and upset’ parents demanding West Sussex County Council reverses the decision to send dozens of Shoreham-based children to St Andrew’s CE High School, in Sackville Road, Worthing – situated miles away from any of the pupils’ homes.

Jade has led a campaign with other parents to ensure history does not repeat itself.

In response to the council apology letter, Jade said: “It's amazing. I am basking in the joy of it today.

"We have invested so much time into making sure that everyone is aware of what has happened to us and asked the council to do something and make changes for the future.

"Of course there is disappointment that our children will not be able to go to one of their preference schools this year but this is the beginning of change.

"If we are to have any change locally, it needs to be recognised that there is a problem.

“This has been hard-fought and we should recognise how important it is. For them to say sorry, it does mean a lot and I really hope they follow that up with some actual hard action that they do something to change it for the future so next years' children don't have the same issue and the year after that.”

The next meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday evening (June 20) at the Shoreham Centre in Pond Road from 7pm to 9pm. It is expected to be attended by representatives of the county council.

“That's what we wanted at our meeting March,” Jade said. “We wanted them to engage and talk with us and what they were going to do.

"It does feel we've had some progress. I am really hopeful that on Tuesday they can share their plans for the future with some useful information and advice especially for parents in year five.

“It's vital that the council learns their lessons from last year and actually come and talk to us about what they are going to do. We want them to give us a choice about what school we want, as we don't currently have one."

St Andrew’s CE High School – which had been rated as inadequate – celebrated a vastly improved Ofsted report last month, following an inspection over two days in April. Click here to read more.

It was rated as ‘good’ in all areas – overall effectiveness, the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership & management.

Mia Lowney, the school’s headteacher since 2021, said: "We will always do our absolute best to ensure every child gets the best quality education and is nurtured and loved. We have an enhanced transition programme this year.

"We have tripled the number of activities and events to ensure people come and visit and see the school. We will do everything in our power to ensure those young people are absolutely part of that community and get the best outcome as possible.

"We achieved seismic impact in the year. Imagine what we are going to do at five.”