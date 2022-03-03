West Sussex secondary school places offered for September

West Sussex children have been offered their secondary school places for this September this week.

By Joshua Powling
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 12:23 pm

All 9,280 pupils who applied for a place have been offered one, while 97.4 per cent were given one of their three preferences, a slight increase on last year (97.3 per cent.

West Sussex figures show 8,110 of the total 9,280 applicants will be given their first preference school (87.4 per cent), similar to last year (87.9 per cent).

Offers were sent out on Tuesday (March 1).

The vast majority of children in West Sussex have been offered a place at their preferred secondary school

Nigel Jupp, cabinet member for learning and skills at the county council, said: “West Sussex primary school children have continued to show remarkable resilience and determination in what has been another academic year disrupted by Covid-19, so it is good news that, for a third year running, we are offering almost 90 per cent their preferred secondary school.

“For all our schoolchildren moving from primary to secondary school this is a big step and an exciting time for them and their families as they get ready for September.”

A very small number of pupils have not been offered a place at one of their preference schools. The county council is advising parents, carers and students who wish to discuss their offer to contact our admissions teams, who are available to talk through their options, by calling 03330 142903.

Some children may be feeling nervous or worried about starting secondary school. The Your Mind Matters website has lots of resources to support the wellbeing of children and young people along with advice to help parents and carers.

