Two teens sadly die in Chichester collision

Two teenagers have sadly died following a collision in Chichester today (Thursday, March 3).

By Joe Stack
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 10:04 am

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle collision in Kennel Hill, Chichester, shortly after 1am today.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were sadly confirmed dead at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle – both 17-year-old girls – have been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

The road remains closed at this time and investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Anybody who witnessed the collision or has any information which could help with the investigation is asked to contact [email protected], quoting Operation Widecombe.

