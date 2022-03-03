Two teens sadly die in Chichester collision

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle collision in Kennel Hill, Chichester, shortly after 1am today.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were sadly confirmed dead at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed.

Pictures from the scene

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle – both 17-year-old girls – have been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

The road remains closed at this time and investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Anybody who witnessed the collision or has any information which could help with the investigation is asked to contact [email protected], quoting Operation Widecombe.

Pictures from the scene