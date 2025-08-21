Willingdon Community School celebrates GCSE results

Willingdon Community School is delighted to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our students in this year’s GCSE examinations. Their commitment, determination and resilience have truly stood out, with many securing excellent grades across a wide variety of subjects.

These results are not only a testament to the individual perseverance of our students, but also to the unwavering encouragement from our teachers, families and wider school community. We are immensely proud of the successes of all our students, across every ability, and look forward to following their next steps with great excitement.

Mrs May, Headteacher, remarked: "This cohort has faced unique challenges on their journey through education. Entering Willingdon during the pandemic, their final year of primary school was disrupted by national lockdowns, and they were unable to complete Year 6 in the way they had hoped.

"Despite this challenging start, they have consistently demonstrated our values of personal excellence. They have shown maturity, adaptability and determination, and have built strong, respectful relationships with staff and peers throughout their time with us.'

We are especially pleased that 80% of our students achieved a grade 9–4 in either English or Science, and 78% of students achieved a grade 9–4 in Maths. In addition, 71% of students gained grade 4 or above in both English and Maths, with 48% reaching grade 5 or higher in the combined measure. As an inclusive school, we recognise the importance of students achieving these key qualifications in order to progress successfully onto their chosen pathways.

For those who did not reach grade 4, we are equally proud of the personal progress they made, supported by our dedicated SEND team, as they too have achieved their own individual milestones.

A number of subjects enjoyed particularly strong outcomes this year, including English, Maths, Drama, Music, Child Development, and Food Preparation.

We would like to give special recognition for exceptional attainment to Caleb Pout, Lily Richardson, Oscara Noakes, Max Higgins, Florence Baldwin, and Giorgio Fardella. In addition, we are thrilled to commend Emily Reid, Finlay Hammond, and Alfie Manning for the excellent progress they have made during their time at Willingdon.