Woodlands Meed College latest: council not sure if pupils will move in before end of March 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
The council said it continues to work with Woodlands Meed and the contractor to oversee building work on new facilities for students at the Burgess Hill college.
A spokesperson announced on Friday, December 15: “ISG is making progress, but the county council cannot be certain the work will be complete to allow pupils to move into the new accommodation before the end of March 2024 and the Easter school break. We are clear that we will not accept handover of the site until it is in a suitable condition for education to start and we have certainty and are confident that pupils can move in safely and without any further disruption.
“This is a major project and the council team is liaising with all involved to continue to update on timescales as the work progresses. The new facilities are designed to improve the learning environment and support for the college’s students with special educational needs and disabilities.”